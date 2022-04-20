Rams Draft UCLA O-Lineman in New ESPN 3-Round Mock

The Rams are searching for more offensive line depth in the draft, but could it come right from LA?

The 2022 NFL Draft starts next Thursday, April 28, but the Los Angeles Rams won't have their first pick until the end of day two at No. 104, the second-to-last pick of the third round.

That's the price you have to pay if you're Rams general manager Les Snead, who traded major draft stock headed into LA's run into the playoffs this past season. A Super Bowl ring made it all worth it, but the mindset has now shifted to next year.

Les Snead ESPN released a new three-round mock draft Tuesday, providing a prediction on what direction Snead might look to take. The pick? UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Here's what ESPN's Mel Kiper had to say: With Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett gone, the Rams could use their first pick of this draft on a college tackle who might play guard in the NFL. He can move his feet in pass pro. The Super Bowl champs could also be in on defensive backs here. Sean Rhyan The re-signing of center Brian Allen and extension of left tackle Joe Noteboom have been slightly overshadowed by the additions of receiver Allen Robinson II and linebacker Bobby Wagner. LA's o-line is still in decent shape despite the retirement of Whitworth, but adding some more depth in this year's draft seems like a priority. The addition of Rhyan could give the Rams the versatility that's needed in order to shift spots across the offensive line. At 6-4, 321 pounds, he's listed as both a guard and a tackle despite playing all 12 games at left tackle for the Bruins last season. There's possibly room for a position battle with Noteboom on the left side of the line. Joe Noteboom (left) and Austin Corbett

PFF released its own three-round mock draft in March and had the Rams selecting cornerback Marcus Jones from Houston. While adding talent in the secondary would help LA make up for the departure of corner Darious Williams to the Jaguars, taking an offensive tackle with this pick could prove valuable, though nothing will replace the production and experience of Whitworth.

PFF's mock has two tackles being picked in the third round ahead of the Rams' first selection, as Rhyan and Penn State's Rasheed Walker were projected at picks No. 82 and 84, respectively.

It's always a guessing game on where players might land, but Rhyan could slip a bit for the Rams, or Snead could work some more magic and trade up. Regardless of what happens, LA still has options to work with given their lack of early-round selections.

