'He Knows Why': Rams Nick Scott Targets Legendary QB to Intercept

Scott intercepted Tom Brady in the playoffs this past season, but has another legendary quarterback on his list

The Los Angeles Rams found a surprising form of playmaking from the secondary this past season with 2019 seventh-round cornerback Nick Scott, who finished second on the team with three interceptions. 

All three of his picks came in quite meaningful spots this past season. His first came in Week 5 against division rival Seattle Seahawks to help seal a 26-17 road win. All-Pro signal-caller Russell Wilson exited the game with injury early, as Scott took advantage against backup quarterback Geno Smith. 

Next was an interception off of former Ram Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions, who made his first appearance against his former team in Week 7 after being traded for Matthew Stafford last offseason. 

His final and most meaningful pick came in the postseason against the legendary Tom Brady during the NFC Divisional in January. But now, Scott's has another NFL legend he's targeting for his next interception. 

He did a Q&A with ESPN Australia Friday and playfully called out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who he broke up a pass against when the Rams lost 36-28 at Lambeau Field in Week 12. 

“Aaron Rodgers, and he knows why,” Scott said. “Aaron Rodgers knows why. We train at the same gym, and we’re always going back and forth – or at least I’m always trying to go back and forth with him and talk smack. And I almost got him.”

Along with another meeting with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 later this November, Scott will have his chance to get the best of Rodgers when LA makes another trip to Green Bay for Monday Night Football in Week 15. 

