Rams DB Nick Scott Reveals His 'Biggest Honor' with Team

The Los Angeles Rams found a surprising form of playmaking from the secondary this past season with 2019 seventh-round safety Nick Scott, who finished second on the team with three interceptions (including playoffs).

As the Rams tread on with training camp this week, Scott, 27, will continue preparations toward serving as one of the team's top players in the secondary alongside superstar Jalen Ramsey.

He spoke highly of Ramsey's leadership Monday, as the All-Pro corner continues to coach from the sideline despite a shoulder injury.

And in a defense filled with future Hall of Famers like Ramsey, Aaron Donald, and now Bobby Wagner, Scott says his biggest honor is having the chance to maintain a role on a team that holds high expectations on the roster after winning a Super Bowl in February.

“I would just say, the biggest honor, first and foremost for me, is just having a role on this team," Scott said. "I think sometimes it can get overlooked regardless of whether you are on the field for special teams or defense. So first and foremost, however, this team looks on our first Sunday or Thursday night or whatever it is, it'll be a huge testament to those guys that fought hard, earned roles and are owning the role for the team.”

Getting adjusted in a timely manner is a normal process for any team. The clear goal is to win another Super Bowl, but Scott's experience in the playoffs last season proves what can be done with the proper and mature mindset.

“Just taking it one day at a time," he said. "I mean, one thing that is great, and is no secret, is we've had a lot of guys return and we're still running the same defense. So, there is an advantage in that—guys with their comfort level and understanding of the intricacies of the defense—you can definitely see it. I think we're a lot further along on day one and two just from an understanding standpoint that we have been in the past two years, which is great. But like every team, we have new guys on the team and everything like that, so trying to get those guys acclimated and just continue to improve mentally and physically.”



Scott also appears to be taking on the honor of mentoring the rookies on defense. It's a role he might have no choice but to embrace given the youth in the secondary after general manager Les Snead drafted four defensive backs in April. Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Quentin Lake, and Russ Yeast will all aim to provide important depth in an area that was one of the team's weakest last season.

"I think those guys have been extremely impressive," Scott said. "It's only day two, but a lot of those guys should be really, really proud of how they approached the beginning of camp. Those guys are wicked smart, athletic and they're having fun and enjoying the process. It's been an honor to meet those guys and be able to help them out along the way. I'm excited to see how their future plays out from here.”

If their futures play out anywhere close to how Scott's has as a seventh-round pick, they should be in solid shape.

Last season, all three of his picks came in quite meaningful spots. His first came in Week 5 against division rival Seattle Seahawks to help seal a 26-17 road win. All-Pro signal-caller Russell Wilson exited the game with an injury early, as Scott took advantage against backup quarterback Geno Smith.

Next was an interception off of former Ram and now Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, who made his first appearance against his former team in Week 7 after being traded for Matthew Stafford last offseason.

His final and most meaningful pick came in the postseason against the legendary Tom Brady during the NFC Divisional in January.

But try to talk to him about individuality, and Scott will likely display that same familiar humbleness and maturity that has become normal for him.

While fulfilling his biggest honor of being one of the Rams' top defensive players this season, Scott will continue to climb the latter of importance for a team that will need him in multiple areas if another Super Bowl is in sight.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.