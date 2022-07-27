Skip to main content

Sean McVay 'Did Everything He Could' to Bring Back Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen

McVay spoke on his excitement to have Coen back on his staff ahead of the season.

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Rams boast one of the best offenses in the NFL, which helped lead them to a victory in Super Bowl LVI. 

Headlined by a duo of superstars in quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, and offseason acquisition receiver Allen Robinson, the Rams offense is primed to repeat its performance in 2022. 

However, they will do so with a new offensive coordinator as Liam Coen returns to Sean McVay's staff

Coen had previously been with the Rams as the assistant wide receivers coach from 2018-2019 and the assistant quarterback coach in 2020 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator of the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2021 season. 

Getting Coen back on the staff was a priority for McVay this offseason, and he is thrilled the Rams were able to bring him back to help serve on McVay's staff.

"He's a great coach," McVay said. "I wanted to do everything I could to get him back here and fortunately it's worked out.”

“It's going great. Liam's always a guy that I leaned really heavily on for the three years that we were together. We stayed in great touch. When you have somebody like that, in addition to a handful of other guys on the offensive staff, you feel so good about allowing him to be able to lead."

The Rams' offense was lethal in 2021, averaging 27 points per game. At Kentucky, Coen and his offense averaged 32 points and 425 yards of total offense per game, fielding one of the best offenses in college football. 

If Coen can come in and replicate that success with one of the best collections of weapons in the NFL, then the sky's the limit for the Rams offensively. Should that happen, the Rams might just be on their way to a second straight Super Bowl victory

