Rams Rival Makes Roster Move, Opens Up Issue For Organization
The Seattle Seahawks released former first-round tight end Noah Fant on Sunday, clearing a little over $9 million in cap space.
CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani detailed the situation in Seattle.
"Fant came over to Seattle as a part of the infamous Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, but he was never able to match the kind of production he had during his first three seasons in Denver," wrote Dajani. "In 48 games played over three years with the Seahawks, the Iowa product caught 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns."
"Fant was Seattle's fourth-leading receiver in 2024, as he caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown. With his release, the door is open for AJ Barner and Eric Saubert to play more meaningful roles in an offense that will be led by new quarterback Sam Darnold, but it may be rookie Elijah Arroyo who benefits the most."
"Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami, caught 35 passes for 590 yards and seven touchdowns this past season with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at quarterback. His seven receiving touchdowns were tied for the most by an ACC tight end, which resulted in a Second Team All-ACC selection."
Here's how this affects the Rams. Arroyo is a talented player who is bound to see the field on a much more frequent basis now that he's not competing against Fant for reps.
Arroyo is paired with Barner, creating an effective duo that Sam Darnold is expected to take advantage of, considering he plays well when having two effective tight ends and a superstar receiver, something he had in Minnesota and he has with Seattle.
Arroyo presents a tremendous matchup in which Chris Shula will have to figure out which players he wants to defend him, especially since he's a dangerous target downfield.
On the flip side, Fant is an Iowa-trained tight end who has experience in a McVay system, once working with Shane Waldren.
There will be a somewhat significant market for Fant, especially with him becoming a free agent right before training camp.
While the Rams may not need him, several contenders, especially in the NFC do. We'll have to wait and see where he goes, but I will say this. He was collegiate teammates with Vikings' tight end T.J. Hockenson.
He's also close with 49ers George Kittle. Take that as you will.
