Vikings'Justin Jefferson Criticizes Playoff Format, Rams' Home Field Advantage
When the Minnesota Vikings traveled to face the Los Angeles Rams in Glendale, Arizona, it was the first time a 14-win team entered the NFL playoffs as a Wild Card. This was the result of the Detroit Lions defeating the Vikings in the regular season finale to finish 15-2, winning the NFC North and thus clinching the division's home playoff game.
The Rams, winners of the NFC West, moved the game to Arizona due to wildfires, went on to handily defeat the Vikings 27-9.
Recently, Jefferson was interviewed by Yahoo Sports where he was asked about the current NFL playoff format and if Wild Card teams should host playoff games if they had a better record than a division winner.
While not directly, the question essentially asked in the Vikings should have hosted a playoff game while the Rams, who were the fourth seed in the NFC, should have been the team to go on the road.
Jefferson said yes.
“With the season that we had last year, to go and play away, it definitely was a little different,” Jefferson said. “It definitely needs to go into consideration and something that we need to figure out because having 14 wins . . . normally doesn’t go to play away in the playoffs.”
True, they normally don't. 14-win teams, outside of the 1999 Jacksonville Jaguars, typically don't get swept by a division opponent.
To Jefferson's credit, he recognizes his team's blown opportunity to win the division last season.
“We definitely had the opportunity to play home field with the last game in Detroit, but even losing that we still felt like we should’ve had home-field advantage,” Jefferson said. “But even not having home-field advantage is never an excuse. It’s something we had to deal with and we wish we would’ve had home field but it is what it is.”
The Lions did propose a rule change to the NFL's current playoff format, putting forth Jefferson's thoughts of having seeding based on overall record, something Rams head coach Sean McVay vehemently opposes.
The Lions withdrew the proposal before it could go to a vote as it lacked any significant support.
The Los Angeles Rams also defeated the Minnesota Vikings during the regular season.
