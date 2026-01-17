Rams, NFC West Rivals In Prime Display During Divisional Round

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. That game will close out the divisional round as the other side of the bracket will have played on Saturday.

In an NFC West rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and the number one seeded Seattle Seahawks, news has broke that Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is entering the game with injury.

Sam Darnold Is Injured

Despite having had the Wild Card round off due to their BYE, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback hurt his oblique on Thursday, potentially hindering his performance on Saturday. NFL Insider Adam Schefter detailed what Darnold's situation currently looks like.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hasn’t thrown a football since he hurt his oblique Thursday. The Seahawks believe, but don’t know, that he will be OK to start tonight’s game vs. the 49ers," stated Schefter. "Backup QB Drew Lock took the reps the past two days and is ready if needed."

Darnold himself said he would play, barring an unexpected development with his injury.

How This Affects the Rams

An oblique injury is incredibly debilitating, just ask Braden Fiske, who played through one earlier this season. Not only will this impact his performance but the entire Seahawks offensive operation, who rely on Darnold's quick throws and fundamental release to power their passing attack. His ability to get the ball out quickly also impacts their quick-strike rushing attack, which could lead to a more power-based rushing game that could benefit San Francisco's hampered defense.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, when it comes to the Rams, it's as simple as this. If the Rams win on Sunday, they will know who their opponent will be in the NFC Championship game. If the Seahawks pull out the win, the Rams will travel to Seattle in what should be a hotly contested contest, due to the historic and recent history between the two teams.

If the 49ers find a way to win, the Rams would host the 2026 NFC Championship game. There are many parallels to last season in this scenario, as had the Rams defeated the Eagles in Philadelphia, the Rams would've hosted the 2025 NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders.

With so much at stake, this injury could be the pathway for the Rams' first true home playoff game since the 2022 NFC Championship, where the Rams defeated the 49ers on their way to victory in Super Bowl LVI.

