What the Rams Must Take Note Of Before Bears Clash

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the few remaining teams in the NFL that still have a shot to hoist the Lombardi trophy this season. The first leg of the Divisional round has concluded, and the Rams have a lot they can take away from the NFL's duo-header on Saturday.

The Denver Broncos' win over the Buffalo Bills holds little significance now, but it will become important once their opponent is revealed. The biggest thing the Rams should focus on is winning on the road against the Chicago Bears , but in the back of their minds, they'll know that the final obstacle before reaching the Super Bowl will be the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West Beatdown

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks dominated the San Francisco 49ers in a game where the Seahawks got off to a hot start and never looked back. They beat the 49ers 41 - 6, where the Seahawks defense held the 49ers offense to just two field goals in regulation.

Admittedly, the 49ers were without George Kittle, but the expectation was that Kyle Shanahan was going to have his team prepared to put up a fight. Mike Macdonald was having none of that, and his team has had the biggest blowout win in the playoffs so far. They looked dominant on both sides of the ball and showed why it pays off to secure home seeding and that bye week to start the playoffs.

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold didn't turn the ball over, and with Seattle's defense, that's all they need to keep their head above water. Kenneth Walker III ran all over the 49ers' defense, and if Matthew Stafford and the Rams survive Soldier Field, that has to be on their radar. He's had over 50 rushing yards and one touchdown in both of their matchups this season.

The Rams' ability to stop the run will determine how far they go in the playoffs. Their last two opponents in the NFC are teams that run the ball excellently. Rashid Shaheed played a huge role in the Seahawks' splitting the divisional series, and he made his impact in this game as well.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Sean McVay has to have his team ready to compete at all three phases of the game if he wants to put up a fight against the most dominant team in the NFL right now. The Seahawks have established themselves as the team to beat in the playoffs.

