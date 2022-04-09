Rams Want Odell Beckham Jr. Back; Multiple Teams Interested
A team still has not signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, given he suffered an ACL tear when competing in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.
Beckham Jr. played an integral role in the Rams' Super Bowl run with totals of 21 receptions, 288 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in four appearances. He was signed midseason after he was granted his release by the Cleveland Browns following the season-ending ACL injury to Robert Woods.
According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, Beckham Jr. is progressing in his recovery but is expected to be sidelined for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. A return to the Rams remains possible, and multiple teams hold interest in signing him.
Beckham Jr. has previously suffered an ACL tear, and his rehabilitation process took 11 months to complete. There's optimism about his recovery taking less time for his latest ACL tear. However, he's still not expected to be back for game action before November.
Rams general manager Les Snead has publically expressed the organization's interest in re-signing Beckham Jr. — stating the team 'definitely' wants to bring him back.
“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”
The Rams have been busy with the wide receiver position this offseason. Cooper Kupp remains the group's fulcrum, but the team traded Woods to the Tennessee Titans and signed Allen Robinson in free agency. Van Jefferson remains in the fold as well.
Beckham, 29, could begin the upcoming season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, but that would rule him ineligible for the first six weeks of the season. More clarity in a potential timetable for return could be required before such a decision.
