Skip to main content

Rams Want Odell Beckham Jr. Back; Multiple Teams Interested

Odell Beckham Jr. remains available in NFL free agency with the Los Angeles Rams being among interested suitors.

A team still has not signed Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, given he suffered an ACL tear when competing in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams. 

Beckham Jr. played an integral role in the Rams' Super Bowl run with totals of 21 receptions, 288 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns in four appearances. He was signed midseason after he was granted his release by the Cleveland Browns following the season-ending ACL injury to Robert Woods. 

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFC Wild Card playoff football game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, Beckham Jr. is progressing in his recovery but is expected to be sidelined for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. A return to the Rams remains possible, and multiple teams hold interest in signing him. 

Beckham Jr. has previously suffered an ACL tear, and his rehabilitation process took 11 months to complete. There's optimism about his recovery taking less time for his latest ACL tear. However, he's still not expected to be back for game action before November. 

Rams general manager Les Snead has publically expressed the organization's interest in re-signing Beckham Jr. — stating the team 'definitely' wants to bring him back. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Finds Darious Williams, Sony Michel Replacements

In RamDigest's first mock draft, Los Angeles addresses three major needs early

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago
dixon 1
Play

Rams Intrigued by USC WR K.D Dixon

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

By Ram Digest Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
arobb
Play

Rams WR Allen Robinson Recruiting Former Bears Teammate to LA?

Robinson’s using social media to convince one of his former teammates to sign with Rams

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said. “A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of [the Rams].”

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams have been busy with the wide receiver position this offseason. Cooper Kupp remains the group's fulcrum, but the team traded Woods to the Tennessee Titans and signed Allen Robinson in free agency. Van Jefferson remains in the fold as well. 

Beckham, 29, could begin the upcoming season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, but that would rule him ineligible for the first six weeks of the season. More clarity in a potential timetable for return could be required before such a decision.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

NFL
News

Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Finds Darious Williams, Sony Michel Replacements

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
dixon 1
News

Rams Intrigued by USC WR K.D Dixon

By Ram Digest Staff18 hours ago
arobb
News

Rams WR Allen Robinson Recruiting Former Bears Teammate to LA?

By Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
ashawn robinson
News

Raheem Morris: A'Shawn Robinson 'Best Player in Super Bowl'

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
Von Miller
News

Stefon Diggs Was Recruiting Von Miller to Bills Since Before Rams Arrival

By Matt GalatzanApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17590465
News

Les Snead Not Finished: Rams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu?

By Connor ZimmerleeApr 7, 2022
9362572
News

Rams Announce Finalized 2022 Coaching Staff

By Ram Digest StaffApr 7, 2022
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) and linebacker Ernest Jones (50) celebrate following a missed field goal by the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Will the Rams Make Wise Use of Wagner and Jones?

By Timm HammApr 6, 2022