Rams Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Birth of Child, Shares News of Surgery

Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has had an eventful offseason since winning his first Super Bowl

Coming off of the first Super Bowl win of his career, Rams wideout Odell Beckham Jr. has had one of the more entertaining off-seasons of any of his teammates.

Beckham was already expecting the birth of his son, Zydn. But what he wasn’t expecting prior to taking the field in Super Bowl LVI, was that he would be forced to take the long road to recovery from ACL surgery.

Luckily for Beckham, both potential life-changing events went as well as could be expected, with his son being born into the world mere hours after his Super Bowl Win, and his surgery being completed just nine days later.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham took to Instagram to announce the completion of both his surgery and his son’s birth.

Beckham also revealed pictures of his newborn son, who was brought into the world happy and healthy by his girl field, Lauren Wood.

USATSI_17692317
Now, the next step in Beckham’s journey will be to make a full recovery from his ACL surgery. Which, if standard recovery is any sort of indication, will mean that he will likely be sidelined until at least October, or possibly longer.

Beckham is an upcoming free agent this offseason as well, which means that his future with the Rams is in doubt.

However, based on the impact he made on Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run, he will likely end up landing on his feet by the time he is ready to take the field. 

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.

