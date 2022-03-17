Allen Robinson Signs With Rams; Odell Beckham Jr. to Leave?

The Rams still could sign Odell Beckham Jr., but he might no longer be a priority on their radar

Odell Beckham Jr. might believe his future is in Los Angeles, but it could be with the "other" L.A. team in the city after the Rams' signing Thursday.

The Rams agreed to terms with Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson on a three-year deal worth $46.5 million. Robinson, 28, spent the past four seasons in Chicago as the Bears' leading receiver.

Adding Robinson doesn't necessarily mean that Los Angeles is out on a reunion with Beckham. It does, however, mean that the Rams are going to have to find a way to move a receiver before bringing back the former Pro Bowler.

Rams general manager Les Snead has been open about re-signing Beckham to a long-term deal entering the offseason. The team also was interested in retaining pass rusher Von Miller, but he agreed to a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills Wednesday evening.

Los Angeles' receiving corp now features three Pro Bowlers for quarterback Matthew Stafford to work with next fall. Cooper Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is under contract through 2023. Robert Woods, who suffered a torn ACL just after Beckham was added, is signed through 2025.

Keep in mind that the receiving room doesn't stop there. Los Angeles also has Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek under contract next season. Jefferson, a former second-round pick, averaged 16 yards per catch and scored six touchdowns last season. Last April, Atwell was a second-round pick and filled in for Woods in the postseason.

The Rams technically have an out with Woods his contract following the 2021 season. If released, Los Angeles would take a dead cap hit of $12.1 million. Snead also could look to move Woods to a receiver-needy team and garner future draft capital.

Beckham, who scored six touchdowns for Los Angeles last season, has made it clear he hopes to remain in the city. Another option for him could be to sign with the crosstown Chargers in hopes of becoming a standout for third-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr. Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports Odell Beckham Jr.

The Chargers already have a combination of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen at receiver. The team also owns roughly $21.5 million in cap space, meaning it could match any deal the Rams try to offer for a prime receiver who can be a midseason addition for a postseason push.

By all accounts, the Rams still could sign Beckham. The team also could pivot into a different direction as free agency continues to unwind.