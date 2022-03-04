Rams Want OBJ Back, But Can They Afford Him?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said that he would like to bring back Odell Beckham Jr. for a second season in Sean McVay's offense

INDIANAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead wants to run it back in 2022. So does coach Sean McVay. To do so, they'll need to find a way to sign several starters to return on team-friendly contracts.

One of those players is receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who joined the squad midseason and became a vital factor in the title run. Beckham's timeline back to football remains a mystery, however, since he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Snead confirmed at this week's NFL Scouting Combine that he is open to bringing back Beckham on a long-term deal.

“It’s unfortunate that Odell had an injury, but yes, we’d definitely like to have Odell (re-signed)," Snead told reporters via Zoom on Wednesday. "You just know that he might miss the first half of the season or something like that.”

With Snead understanding that Beckham is likely limited for the early part of next season, Los Angeles will have to look a multitude of ways to re-sign him at the right price.

Keep in mind that Beckham isn't the only receiver returning from injury. Veteran Robert Woods started the year on a tear opposite Cooper Kupp and still would have been a major role player for the Rams in the postseason along with OBJ. Instead, one day after Beckham joined the roster, Woods suffered a torn ACL.

Woods is currently under contract through the 2025 season. Kupp, who took Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP honors, is set to hit the market in 2023. Los Angeles also features second-year receiver Van Jefferson on the roster and must find a way to extend quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Snead isn't worried about the production and how to get all four receivers the ball.

Snead said that if Beckham was to return next season, his role could be similar to that of when they signed him following his release from the Cleveland Browns, citing he would have "very fresh legs" while moving into the second half of the season.

