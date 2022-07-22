Skip to main content

Former Rams LT Andrew Whitworth Reveals Sean McVay's Unusual Film Routine

Whitworth recently spoke about how McVay watched film of himself speaking to the team.

You won't make it in the NFL if you are unable to study film, whether that be as a player or coach. For Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay that rings true, as he is one of the best offensive minds in the league. 

However, while McVay studies the film of opponents and potential draft picks, he doesn't stop there. Recently retired tackle Andrew Whitworth, who spent the final five seasons of his career with McVay, spoke on the “3 & Out” podcast about McVay's peculiar film approach

“One of the most impressive things I always tell people just to know who Sean McVay is, is after the first three or four months I was with him with the Rams, we were out here at our facility,” Whitworth said. "I go in one afternoon, probably two weeks after OTAs and he’s sitting in his office at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, everybody’s long gone, and he’s watching film of himself speaking to us as a team

Despite being one of the better coaches in the NFL, McVay doesn't shy away from admitting his mistakes and what he can improve on, as a strong leader does. 

"I thought that was so rare that this guy’s humble enough to be like, ‘I’m not just gonna say that everything I say is great, or think that everything I do is wonderful." Whitworth said. "I’m gonna evaluate myself and how I speak and whether my messaging, if I was sitting in that room, would I listen to this guy?’”

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) celebrates after a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
While his approach to watching film of him speaking might not be the norm amongst NFL coaches, what he's doing is clearly working for his team. Coming off a Super Bowl victory, it is easy that his players love playing under McVay, which is an important aspect of being a coach at any level. 

