Rams vs. Bills Thursday Night Preview: Star-Studded NFL Week 1 Kickoff

The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills headline a star-studded affair as the 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between superstar quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen. The reigning Super Bowl LVI champions will unveil their championship banner before taking on the Bills.

Entering his second season with a lingering elbow issue in his throwing arm, there will be "no limitations" for Stafford against the Bills, coach Sean McVay said Sunday. McVay continued that there is "no hesitation" to have Stafford throw 50-plus times if needed. The quarterback underwent a procedure to relieve elbow pain this offseason, which held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring.

The Rams and Stafford will be facing a tough test in Buffalo, which allowed the fewest points and yards in the NFL under defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, including ranking first against the pass.

While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title. On the other hand, the Bills were 13 seconds away from advancing to the AFC Championship Game last January, but had their dreams crushed after falling 42-36 in overtime at Kansas City.

FUN FACT: The Rams have reportedly left a locker open with a nameplate for Odell Beckham Jr. at the team's practice facility, though the talk surrounding him re-signing with LA has remained relatively quiet as of late.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0)

ODDS: The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs to the Bills.

GAME TIME: Thursday, September 8 2022 at 5:20 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: NBC | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Future Hall-Of-Famer, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, returns to LA to play his former team.

“I can never hate L.A.," Miller said. "They came and got me at a time when I really needed that. They refreshed me."

