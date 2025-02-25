Rams Positions of Need to Watch at Scouting Combine
It’s NFL Scouting Combine week and the time when all 32 teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, will be in attendance to view the future of the league in Indianapolis.
However, as expected, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead will be watching the combine from afar as their shouting department will take over responsibility on prospect evaluations and interviews at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Rams are in an interesting spot as a franchise. Coming off a deep playoff run, the team and franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford are in a stalemate over guaranteed salary heading into next season and it could result in the signal-caller playing with a new team. On top of that, they also have long-term concerns at multiple positions that must be addressed this offseason.
Let’s take a closer look at some positions to watch at this week’s scouting combine.
Quarterback
With a Stafford trade a possibility, is there a chance the Rams could make a drastic move up in the draft order to select someone like Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Sheduer Sanders? It’s unlikely but the team has had a history of doing this and it ultimately led to them not having a first-round draft pick for eight years.
At No. 26 overall, look for the Rams to keep a close eye on Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxon Dart, especially if they are looking to trade back from the first round or want to have someone developed behind Stafford until he hangs the cleats up. Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard, and Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke are prospects to keep an eye on this week as potential later-round pick-ups.
Tight End
This is a great year for teams that have a need at the position. This year, there are two near-locks at TE with Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland, who could be a key target for the Rams if he were to fall into the late 20s.
Other players such as Miami’s Elijah Arroyo and Clemson’s Jake Briningstool offer the Rams potential pass-catching targets in Day 2 and 3, respectively. Los Angeles is a team in need of those pass-catching threats down the seam and they would be wise to take advantage of this crop.
Offensive Tackle
Alaric Jackson is a free agent and Rob Havenstein doesn’t have a true future with the team past this season. Finding long-term answers at both tackle spots may not be accomplished this year but landing at least one would help the team.
This year’s tackle class is a fascinating one if you consider some of them to be guards. The combine will give a clearer picture on the potential top names such as Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU’s Will Campbell but the players the Rams could target early are Oregon’s Josh Conerly, Ohio State’s Josh Simmons, and Missouri’s Armand Membou, all of whom could start at left or right tackle if needed.
Linebacker
The Rams have the best young defense in football and a group that is only going to continue to show growth and development. It seems that all that they’re missing is a true impact linebacker at the second level of their defense.
Jalon Walker may not fall anywhere close to the Rams at 26, which leaves Alabama’s Jihaad Campbell as a potential first round target. Look for how he moves and bends in different drills at the combine, especially his 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash that could help an argument for him to be a potential full-time pass rusher in the NFL. Other linebackers to watch are UCLA’s Carson Schwesinger, South Carolina’s Demetrius Knight Sr., and Iowa’s Jay Higgins.
