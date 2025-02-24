COLUMN: Rams Must Keep Matthew Stafford No Matter What
The offseason has it's fair share of trade talks, rumors, and the consistent debate on who and what teams need to do to improve their roster. The Los Angeles Rams are not immune to this but they have recently been in a stalemate with their franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
One of the most consistent and better quarterbacks in the league when healthy, Stafford has been the Rams star signal-caller since the Detroit Lions traded him to southern California in exchange for Jared Goff and so far, the trade for both sides has been a success.
However, after he led the franchise to their first Super Bowl victory in over 20 years, he signed a four-year, $160 million contract that has involved a couple of restructures and negotiations that has extended it a couple of more seasons. Those negotiations have restarted after last year's contract debacle that trickled into the start of training camp. The issue this year is the guaranteed money in Stafford's contract.
The former No. 1 overall draft selection is due $49.6 million against the cap this offseason but is only guaranteed $4 million for 2025. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on the Rich Eisen Show that the Rams had given Stafford's agents permission to explore what his market value is with other teams but it doesn't exactly mean he will be traded.
It would be a serious mistake on the Rams' part if they traded Stafford and they may come to regret it this year if they do so in a weak quarterback class with both the NFL Draft and free agency.
Like in Detroit, Stafford has given his all for Los Angeles in his four years with the franchise and led them to a Lombardi Trophy. Furthermore, he is the best option for this team for at least the next couple of seasons as he nears the end of his career. He should have an opportunity to lead this team back to the promised land once more before he hangs up the cleats.
At 37, age and durability will become a question this year and the Rams know that this could very well be Stafford's last. In some regard, it may make some sense due to their offensive holes i.e. lack of long-term stability at both tackle spots and not having a ton of cap space to work with on the offensive side of the ball.
Yet, general manager Les Snead has cultivated a strong and young defensive unit and it would make sense for the team to attempt to find more talent on the offensive side of the ball this time around, making the possibility of a trade back in the first round a potential top option.
Stafford, health permitting, gives the Rams the best chance to win on Sundays. He still has a high-end arm and has a terrific offensive mind in head coach Sean McVay to help disguise the potential gaps. Trading him and putting the team on the fast track to a rebuild seems counterproductive to their already high chances of being potential championship contenders.
More information on both sides will be shared during or after the NFL Scouting Combine this upcoming week. By then, we may know the answer from either the Rams or Stafford's camp. The goal should be to keep their star quarterback around and increase the guaranteed money this season.
Either way, Stafford helps the team win now and with how far they went in the playoffs, moving on from him would be a questionable-at-best decision by Snead and his front office.
