Draft Expert Weighs in On Rams' Options in 2025 NFL Draft
The Rams traded their 2024 second-round pick in order to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to select Braden Fiske. Thus between picks 26 and 90, the Rams have zero selections in the 2025 Draft and are slated to miss out on excellent talent.
Thus NFL Network's lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has suggested the Rams trade back in the upcoming draft, turning pick 26 into multiple selections in the second and third round.
"Well, [Les Snead] has done such a good job in that range, so getting out of there and collecting extra picks, I'm all for that, especially when you kind of look at the direction that they could be looking." Jeremiah stated in a recent call with journalists. "The tackle, I wouldn't feel as confident of what you are going to get if you trade back, but there's still a need for corners, receivers. They could pluck a tight end. That's good position groups there on day 2."
"If they were to slide back a little bit and collect some more resources there, I've got a lot of respect and appreciation for their ability to scout and find guys there. That would definitely make sense to me."
There are a few factors that could play a massive role in the Rams decision to make a pick at 26 or to trade back. One of the main reasons the Rams have done so well drafting, especially outside the first round is due to the work of Director of College Scouting James Gladstone and his team. The problem is that Gladstone was just hired as the Jaguars new general manager and who knows what information he took with him.
Another reason is Matthew Stafford. If the Rams get rid of Stafford, they could make a priority pick at 26 and use their remaining cap room to fill some of the holes the Rams have in their roster.
On the flip side, if they pay Stafford, they may need extra picks to address areas no longer affordable in free agency.
The last key will be Alaric Jackson. If the Rams re-sign him, they may trade back but if they don't, they may need the 26th pick to select a tackle as the premier selections are all expected to be gone by pick 40.
