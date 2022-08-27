A little over seven months since Super Bowl LVI concluded, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will meet again Saturday night at Paycor Stadium, though this time, the stakes will be much lower for the third and final preseason game for each team.

The Rams head into the game with a 1-1 record in preseason after taking down the Los Angeles Chargers 29-22 and falling 24-20 to the Houston Texans.

The Bengals have dropped both of their first two matchups, falling to the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

The Rams and Bengals hosted joint practices this week in Cincinnati ahead of the preseason bout. And as if things weren't already emotional entering a preseason finale between teams that will forever be linked after the Super Bowl meeting, the two squads had an all-out brawl Thursday that saw Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald swinging Bengals helmet as chaos ensured in a massive scrum.

Despite the distractions, the practices helped Rams coach Sean McVay get his starters some game-like reps, as he's been known to never play key starters in preseason since his arrival in 2017.

As the preseason draws to a close, the end result Saturday is of little concern to McVay and company, who have sights set on the Bills for a season-opening matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Still, the matchup with Cincinnati will serve as an important time for McVay and staff to make some last-minute roster decisions ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)

WHERE: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (65,535)

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 3 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +2.5

TOTAL: 36.5 (o -118, u +100)

MONEYLINE: Rams +120, Bengals -143

The Bengals have won the coin toss and will receive the opening kickoff.

Cincinnati will begin at its own 25-yard line. Brandon Allen gets the start at quarterback for the Bengals.

FIRST QUARTER

The Bengals began the opening drive with a 12-yard gain on Allen's throw to receiver Mike Thomas, but were forced to punt three plays later.

change of possession

The Rams quickly went three-and-out as punter Riley Dixon sends it away. Trent Taylor returns it 27 yards to set the Bengals up at the Los Angeles 40-yard line.

change of possession

After a slow start on the first possession, Allen connected with receiver Stanley Morgan for a perfectly-placed pass that set Cincinnati up with 1st and goal after a 32-yard gain.

But the Rams held strong in a major way, as Keir Thomas got home to Allen on 3rd and goal for a 16-yard sack.

FIELD GOAL BENGALS: Cincinnati 3, Los Angeles 0: Bengals kicker Evan McPherson knocks in a 38-yard field goal after the Rams held up on the goal line.

The Rams begin at their own 24-yard line.

change of possession

After two short runs by Jake Funk and Bryce Perkins, the Bengals dropped an easy interception that fell harmlessly to the ground. Another three-and-out for Los Angeles.

change of possession

The Bengals got some momentum going before a holding penalty set them back for 2nd and 20. One two-yard gain and incompletion later, they were forced to punt for the second time today.

change of possession

Funk got the drive going for LA with a six-yard run. He got one more carry on second down before Perkins picked up the first with his legs on a read-option keeper on third down.

Perkins then found tight end Jared Pinkney for a 25-yard gain to set LA up at the Bengals' 33-yard line.

At the end of the first, the Bengals lead the Rams 3-0.

SECOND QUARTER

On a 3rd and 7 to begin the second quarter, Perkins found preseason standout receiver Lance McCutcheon for a 13-yard gain.

FUMBLE RECOVERY BY BENGALS: Facing a 3rd and 3 at the Bengals' 10-yard line, Funk took another carry as he plowed toward the goal line, but was stripped inside the five-yard line as Cincinnati recovered. LA's 11-play, 66-yard drive came up empty.

change of possession

Allen connected on another beautiful deep pass, as he found receiver Kendric Pryor for a 38-yard connection down the right sideline.

