Rams Blown Out in SoFi Finale by Chargers

The Rams' frustrating 2022 season is now just one week from being over, after suffering yet another blowout loss

The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2022-23 slate at SoFi Stadium with yet another loss, getting blown out by the Chargers 31-10.

The loss, which moves the Rams to 5-11, now puts the franchise in danger of equalling their worst season loss total since the 2009 season with 12 (2016).

And as expected, the warts on the shorthanded roster began to show in the second half, against a far more talented and deep Chargers roster.

For the Rams, the only redeeming quality from Sunday's loss was without a doubt running back Cam Akers, who rushed for his second-straight 100-yard game, finishing with 19 carries for 123 yards.

Baker Mayfield on the other hand was completely shut down in half No. 2, completing just 3 of 7 pass attempts for 35 yards in the second half.

Mayfield finished the game with 11 of 19 for 137 yards.

On the defensive side, the Rams were picked apart by the Chargers to the tune of 431 yards, 161 yards and two touchdowns of which came from star running back, Austin Ekeler.

With the loss, the Rams will now turn their attention to the season finale next Sunday at Lumen field in Seattle against the Seahawks.

In their previous meeting this season, Seattle took down the Rams 27-23 in a close battle at SoFi Stadium.

