Rams Ready to 'Ride' with QB Bryce Perkins Despite Loss vs. Chiefs

With a 3-8 record and multiple injured stars, Los Angeles Rams might as well look toward next season after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

But looking too far ahead could prevent the Rams from realizing the raw potential that lies in front of them with quarterback Bryce Perkins, who made his first-career start against MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the loss.



Perkins went 13 of 23 passing for 100 yards, a touchdown and an interception to go along with nine carries for a team-high 44 carries.

The stat line won’t be winning Perkins an MVP anytime soon, let alone lead LA to a win against arguably the best team in the league. But the respect he’s commanded speaks volumes about what his future in the league could look like. And who better to speak on that than Rams receiver Van Jefferson, who caught Perkins’ first-career touchdown pass on Sunday.

"The plays he got, I think he made the most of them," Jefferson said. "He's tough, a competitor, a great guy and we're gonna ride with him. He had great command and you can just tell he has great leadership. I'm proud of the way he played."

Perkins has stepped in for an injured Matthew Stafford, who has missed two games in three weeks with a concussion and neck injury. Rumors have continued to swirl about Stafford potentially retiring, though nothing has been confirmed. But with the Rams playing through the final stretch of what has been a lost season, the team could continue to see what they have in Perkins and if he could be a potential future answer at quarterback.

Even LA's defense has displayed "full trust" in Perkins despite the Rams' five-game losing streak.

"We've got full trust in Bryce, we trust him," Rams linebacker Ernest Jones told The Athletic. "He's gonna come to play each and every week that he gets opportunities."

Stafford's return doesn't have a clear timetable. And given the nature of his injury and LA's postseason hopes all but been erased at this point in the season, Perkins could continue to gain valuable reps under the offensive mind of coach Sean McVay.

Perkins will get his next chance to show what he's capable of when LA hosts the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

