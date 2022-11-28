Rams Losing Streak Continues vs. Chiefs in Kansas City

The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon, with Sean McVay's team falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs 26-10 and dropping to 3-8 overall.

The loss is now the fifth in a row for the Rams, who are now winless since mid-October and have not won on the road since Week 3.

Granted, the odds were heavily stacked against the injury-riddled Rams, who entered the game without the services of many key starters, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp, wideout Allen Robinson, and offensive linemen Ty NSekhe and Brian Allen.

Without their stars in the game, the Rams' offense predictably struggled, totaling just 198 total yards of offense, including just 82 yards passing.

Bryce Perkins, who mand his first NFL start on Sunday, also seemed overwhelmed to start the game, completing just 2 of 5 passes for 16 yards in the first half. Perkins finished the game with 100 yards passing on 13 of 23 completions.

Perkins did manage to throw his first career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, but by then, the game was already too far out of reach for the short-handed Rams. He also threw two interceptions.

As was to be expected, superstar Patrick Mahomes, proved to be the best player on the field, completing 27 of 42 passes for 320 yards and a touchdown.

The Chiefs totaled 439 yards of offense in the game and had 29 first downs.

Following the loss, the Rams will now return home to SoFi Stadium, where they were welcome their NFC West divisional foe, the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is set for 1:05 pm PT.

