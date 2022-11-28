It has been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams, as they find themselves sitting at 3-8 following a 26-10 blowout loss at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

To make matters worse for the Rams, there is a large amount of uncertainty surrounding their future. A lack of draft capital paired with the potential retirement of coach Sean McVay has Los Angeles staring at what some would characterize as bleak future.

But wait. McVay might "retire''? Or go into broadcasting? Or just want out?

This is all highly speculative, but along with all of that gossip - and again, we say at this point the concept of McVay potentially wanting out of Los Angeles is something just this side of "gossip,'' and we also say that what McVay has accomplished for this organization has earned him the honor of his circumstance being treated with dignity and respect ...

What if?

Those broadcasting rumors never have gone away. And while "F Them Picks!'' helped build a powerhouse, there is a piper to be paid. (As GM Les Snead always knew). So ... spit-balling here ... the Rams are in dire need of draft capital, and if McVay is in need of a change of scenery ...

There could be a possible outcome that benefits both parties.

While not common, coaches can be traded. Jon Gruden was the centerpiece of such a swap once. This offseason, "retired'' Saints coach Sean Payton might be as well. So if McVay does ultimately want out ... but then wants to end up coaching elsewhere while still under contract here ... the Rams could potentially land a good haul of draft picks.

What sort of haul? Two first-round picks and two second-round picks is what the Raiders for from the Bucs for Gruden.

McVay is under contract through 2026 and has demonstrated his coaching genius. Would a team pay that dearly for his services?

Again, this is all purely hypothetical speculation at this point. But if the coach wants out of the facility? There is a way for the Rams to get something to put back in the cupboard.

