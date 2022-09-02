The Los Angeles Rams already have one banner hanging from the rafters of SoFi Stadium and are very close to adding another.

The Rams' celebratory banner from their 1999 Super Bowl Championship will be joined by one commemorating the 2021 Super Bowl team in a ceremony held exclusively for season ticket holders prior to the season-opening kickoff next Thursday.

The event will be led by Rams owner Stan Kroenke and reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner Andrew Whitworth, who retired this offseason after a 16-year playing career, the last five of which came in Los Angeles.

While highlights from last season and an "augmented reality experience" on the Infinity Screen are among the noteworthy things at the ceremony, Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff revealed the big finishing touch in his letter to the season ticket holders.

"To close out our Championship celebration, we will reveal a Super Bowl Champions banner from SoFi Stadium's iconic canopy roof above the 500 level on the south side. This banner will commemorate our historic Super Bowl LVI win at SoFi Stadium, a stadium you made a terrific home-field advantage throughout the year. The banner will hang at every Rams home game this season, hopefully well into January, as well as all future years. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive their own commemorative banner inspired by our Super Bowl Champions banner." - Demoff

Later in the letter, Demoff revealed plans to honor recently enshrined Hall of Fame Coach Dick Vermeil and the aforementioned 1999 Super Bowl team during LA's Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

With the ring ceremony in the books and the banner to be unveiled before kickoff, all commemorative aspects of the Rams' run to the Super Bowl will be finalized.

The next step, as Demoff referred to, will be working to become back-to-back Super Bowl Champions, and do the banner ceremony again next year.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.