Cam Akers 'Sparking' for Rams at Right Time

Saying that it's been a rollercoaster three-year career for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers would be an understatement.

This winding ride has continued through the first three weeks of this season, as Akers has gone from zero to hero following LA's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The zero? A literal one. Akers had quite the season-opening dud against the Buffalo Bills, rushing three times for zero yards. In Week 2, better results (team-high 15 carries for 44 yards and two catches for 18 yards) with still more to be had.

But against the Cardinals, he looked like the player that the team had shown great faith in since his rookie season, from tearing his Achilles to bouncing back and being the lead running back during last year's Super Bowl run.

He seems to have caught his stride as the Rams completed the first of back-to-back of NFC West play.

Against Arizona, Akers had his best game since returning from that injury last season, rushing 12 times for 61 yards and a touchdown and looking smooth while doing so.

Rams coach Sean McVay clearly saw the same and was happy for Akers as a result.

"I thought he really provided a spark on that one drive, getting a handful of tough runs," Akers said. "So I was really encouraged for Cam ... I thought that was something that he can really build on and that looked like the guy that we're all very familiar with and I was really happy for Cam.”

Of course, Akers did commit the glaring mistake of fumbling at the Arizona one-yard line, which gave the Cardinals life in a game that could've been out of reach had Akers made it a few steps further into the end zone.

And in a game dominated by field goals, the Rams lacked the kind of explosive plays in the red zone that would've made a game that was on the slower side much more of a blowout in favor of LA.

But it was Akers' drive right before the fumble - one that saw him carry the ball on five of eight plays - that provided the spark McVay referred to and put the game out of reach for an Arizona offense that struggled to keep up.

Akers and the Rams will have a chance to build off this momentum when they visit the San Fransisco 49ers on Monday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

