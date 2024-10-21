Rams' Sean McVay Offers Update on Cooper Kupp's Workload Heading Into Week 8
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that he expects wide receiver Cooper Kupp to play in the Rams' Thursday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kupp's status was questionable heading into the Rams' game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the Rams opted not to play him. The Rams got the win anyway, defeating the Raiders 20-15.
Kupp is expected to return Thursday, but the Rams have yet to fully figure out what his workload will look like on Thursday as he initially comes back from the ankle sprain that has caused him to miss each of the last four games.
"That'll be something that as we're putting it together and really diving into it, we'll have a better feel for, but definitely excited to have him back," McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.
Kupp has missed the Rams' last four games because of the injury he sustained during the Rams' Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 31-year-old veteran receiver had 18 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown over the first two games.
McVay said Sunday that Kupp could have played, but they wanted him to be able to return to his level of performance. Kupp is expected to help an offense that only scored off of turnovers on Sunday, and give quarterback Matthew Stafford his most reliable target back.
Kupp has dealt with an ankle injury in the past, missing the end of the 2022 season because of a high ankle sprain that he underwent surgery. He also missed the start of the 2023 season because of a hamstring injury.
The Rams are looking to see an expanded role from rookie wide receiver Jordan Whittington this week. Whittington did play Sunday after dealing with a shoulder injury, but was limited to nine snaps and did not record a reception during the game.
The Rams will look to get their offense back and track and build momentum from a 2-4 start to the season. It won't be easy though as they get ready to take on the 5-1 Vikings.
