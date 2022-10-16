The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Though many of the defending champions’ most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Rams take the field against the Panthers.

Darrell Henderson, Jr.

While Cam Akers’ absence for Week 6 continues to be cloaked in question marks, Henderson is expected to serve as the Rams' lead back Sunday against the Panthers. At least for Week 6, Akers' having been ruled out should pave the way for Henderson to handle a larger share of the backfield. To date, Henderson has mostly operated as a change-of-pace option while handling snap shares between 50 and 60 percent in each of the past three weeks. In addition to remaining the Rams' top pass-catching option out of the backfield, Henderson should take on more of Akers' vacated early-down work, though veteran Malcolm Brown could also take on a portion of those duties. Regardless, Henderson's expected increase in usage should see him significantly build on his 34 carries for 138 rushing yards.

Ben Skowronek

With top wideout Cooper Kupp (foot) and tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) listed as questionable, quarterback Matthew Stafford will be in need of a reliable target on multiple downs as he looks to right the ship for Los Angeles. While Kupp and Higbee are both expected to play, Skowronek may be Stafford’s most healthy pass-catching option on Sunday. In the Rams' Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, the second-year receiver caught six of eight targets for 41 yards. Though his longest reception went for only 12 yards, he still set a new career-high for catches in a single game. When accounting for Allen Robinson’s recent struggles, Skowronek's role in the offense may be a prominent one against the Panthers on Sunday.

Aaron Donald

Despite Rams head coach Sean McVay revealing that Donald (foot) will be listed as questionable for Week 6, the prolific defensive tackle is expected to play. Donald remains one of the most feared defenders in the NFL. He enters this matchup with the Panthers having compiled 21 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and five stuffs. With quarterback Baker Mayfield officially listed as doubtful for this game, interim coach Steve Wilks is reportedly ready to start P.J. Walker at quarterback in his stead. Look for Donald to continue to be a significant force on the edge of the Rams' defense.

