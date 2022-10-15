Rams Prepared For 'Different' Challenge in Panthers QB P.J. Walker

The Los Angeles Rams (2-3) will welcome the Carolina Panthers (1-4) to SoFi Stadium on Sunday, but the visitors will look much different than they have the first five weeks.

Last week, the Panthers were led by coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Baker Mayfield. During Carolina's 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Mayfield sustained a high-ankle sprain and is unlikely to play against Los Angeles. The following day, Rhule was fired after coaching just 38 games.

Now, the Panthers will travel to Los Angeles with an interim coach (Steve Wilks) and backup quarterback (P.J. Walker) as they look to cap off a tumultuous week with a road victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner offered a scouting report on Walker, who went five of six for 60 yards in relief of Mayfield a week ago.

"(Walker) definitely can run the ball, so you’ve got to be conscious of it," Wagner said. "I don't see them putting quarterback power into the mix, but it's definitely something you have to be conscious of, him being able to run and scramble.”

The 27-year-old Walker starred at Temple before being signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent much of the next two years on the Colts' practice squad, ultimately being cut prior to the start of his third.

Walker spent the next month out of football, but landed on his feet in the start-up XFL, where he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns. His performance created an extensive list of suitors, but Walker ultimately opted to sign a two-year deal with Carolina, where he reunited with Rhule, who coached the signal caller in college.

Walker made his NFL debut in Oct. 2020 against the Atlanta Falcons, led by then-interim coach Raheem Morris, who now holds the title of Rams defensive coordinator. Thus, while Walker has appeared in just 10 games and thrown a total of 128 passes, Morris has a solid feel for what the 5-11, 210-pounder brings to the table.

“He's done a really good job of really taking this game to another level and being serious about his professional craft," said Morris. "That's how you hang around so long when you are in that role. He's filled in a couple of different games and played well."

Walker holds a 2-0 record as a starter, making a start in each of his two seasons in Carolina. For his career, Walker's thrown for 790 yards and two touchdowns, but has tossed eight interceptions and holds a completion percentage of just 57 percent.

Still, Morris believes Walker has a well-rounded skill set and checks all of the boxes in an NFL quarterback.

"He can throw the ball, spin it really well, plays with a great base," began Morris. "He’s got all the things that those quarterback coaches talk about in the room. Base, arm twitch, accuracy, all of those things that I've gotten from my quarterback gurus over the years.”

Beyond sheer experience, Walker is a very different player from Mayfield. However, Wagner doesn't believe the approach to slowing down Carolina's offense changes much with the quarterback change.

“I think this situation, you want to study the quarterback, what he likes to throw, what he likes to do," Wagner stated. "Sometimes different coordinators will put some stuff in there that is better for this quarterback than the previous one. You kind of look at that, but I think for this game, overall concepts will be pretty much the same."

Ironically, Wagner, who receives and forwards the defensive play calls from Morris, holds a different stance from his coach. Morris has been on the opposing sideline of both Mayfield and Walker, and he believes the mindset entering Sunday is significantly altered.

“It's definitely a lot different," asserted Morris. "When they're going and they're building with Baker, you see things, you see the advancements, you see the stuff that he wants to do next, (and) you can kind of get a feel for those things. But when you're starting with PJ, you're talking about going in there and having his start and what he does best and doing some of the things that he does really well.”

While Wagner and Morris don't necessarily see eye-to-eye on the differences between Mayfield and Walker, they share a common goal entering Sunday: right the ship and get back in the win column.

The Rams have lost back-to-back games by a combined 27 points, and after beginning the season with aspirations of defending their Super Bowl crown, are desperately in need of a spark.

Carolina felt the need for the same thing - it's partially why Rhule was relieved of his duties - and will attempt to do so with a brand-new pairing at coach and quarterback, moreso due to necessity than anything else.

Regardless, the opponent - and mission - remains the same.

"I feel really confident with us being able to turn our things around," said Wagner.

