Chargers Claim Recently Waived DL Eric Banks From Rams

The Rams lost a player that could have returned to the team's practice squad.

The Los Angeles Rams parted ways with a flurry of players on Monday and Tuesday in an effort to trim their roster to 53 players. Following roster cuts, NFL teams can claim players on waivers, and one former member of the Rams was indeed claimed.

That's defensive lineman Eric Banks as he'll be heading to the Los Angeles Chargers to reunite with former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. After not making the Rams squad, Banks will be added to the Chargers' 53-man roster.

Banks spent nearly all of the 2020 season on the Rams' active roster. However, a back injury derailed his availability to secure a spot in this year's defensive line group.

The Rams had numerous decisions to make regarding their roster in recent days — many of which were difficult — but the team should have a good opportunity to bring back some familiar faces as a member of the practice squad.

NFL practice squads will include 16 players.

The Rams haven’t been awarded a player via waivers. Signing players to the practice squad will start following the closure of the waiver period.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.