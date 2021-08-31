Rams Release Initial 53-Man Roster
Evaluations through training camp and the preseason have come and gone as the Rams have released their initial 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.
Here is how things have shaken out:
Rams Initial 53-Man Roster
Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
Running Backs (3): Darrell Henderson Jr., Sony Michel, Jake Funk
Wide Receivers (6): Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek
Tight Ends (4): Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Jacob Harris
Offensive Line (9): Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Alaric Jackson
- Coleman Shelton was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday so he won't count toward the 53-man roster until activated
Defensive Line (7): A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Wiliams, Bobby Brown III
Rams Release Initial 53-Man Roster
Which players made the Rams' initial 53-man roster?
Rams Trade P Corey Bojorquez to Packers Ahead of Roster Deadline
The Rams have traded punter Corey Bojorquez in exchange for draft picks.
Report: Rams Will Keep Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster
Per a report, the Rams will keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.
Outside Linebacker (5): Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett
Inside Linebackers (4): Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones
Cornerbacks (4): Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell
Safeties (6): Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller, J.R. Reed, JuJu Hughes
Specialist (2): Matt Gay (kicker), Matthew Orzech (long snapper)
- Punter Johnny Hekker is on the COVID-19/Reserve List
Continue Reading:
- Rams Trade P Corey Bojorquez to Packers
- Why the Rams Could Claim DE Curtis Weaver
- Will Rams GM Les Snead Explore Trades Ahead of Final Roster Cuts?
- Rams Roster Cut Tracker: The Road to 53 Players
- Los Angeles Rams' 53-Man Roster Projection
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.