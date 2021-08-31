Rams Release Initial 53-Man Roster

Which players made the Rams' initial 53-man roster?

Evaluations through training camp and the preseason have come and gone as the Rams have released their initial 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Here is how things have shaken out:

Rams Initial 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks (3): Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Running Backs (3): Darrell Henderson Jr., Sony Michel, Jake Funk

Wide Receivers (6): Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek

Tight Ends (4): Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Jacob Harris

Offensive Line (9): Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Alaric Jackson

Coleman Shelton was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Tuesday so he won't count toward the 53-man roster until activated

Defensive Line (7): A'Shawn Robinson, Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Wiliams, Bobby Brown III

Outside Linebacker (5): Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett

Inside Linebackers (4): Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones

Cornerbacks (4): Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell

Safeties (6): Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott, Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller, J.R. Reed, JuJu Hughes

Specialist (2): Matt Gay (kicker), Matthew Orzech (long snapper)

Punter Johnny Hekker is on the COVID-19/Reserve List

