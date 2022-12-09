Rams vs. Seahawks: 'It's a Rivalry I Guess,' Says Seattle WR Tyler Lockett

Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is all too used to the heated matchups that come with playing in the NFC West, which includes a pair of annual regular-season meetings with the Los Angeles Rams.

After the Seahawks (7-5) take on the Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Lumen Field Sunday, he’ll be a part of one of the best rivalries the division has to offer when Seattle hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night in Week 15.



But even after eight years in the division, Lockett still doesn’t see certain teams as rivals. This includes the Rams, who the Seahawks defeated in a 27-23 thriller in Week 13.

“Ever since I got here it’s been Seahawks vs. Rams,” Lockett said. “I don’t understand it and I don’t get it. It’s a rivalry I guess, it’s one of those divisional games. But to me it’s the same as when you play the Cardinals … the 49ers. You know when you get into a divisional game it’s gonna be physical in all aspects."

It's difficult to tell if Lockett's comments are a jab at the Rams or if he's aware of Seattle's lack of success against LA and is simply saying that the Seahawks haven't made it a rivalry.



Including the most recent meeting, the Rams are 8-3 against Seattle (including postseason) since 2017. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 26-24, but have taken a major hit to this record in recent seasons.



And while Lockett said that the physicality tends to be the same across the board in NFC West games, he did admit that the Rams usually talk more trash than most teams. Still, this doesn’t seem to sway his feelings on the matchup.

“Probably No. 1,” Lockett said when asked where the Rams rank in “chippiness”. “It was a bunch of talking. But at the end of the day … you gotta learn how to play when you’re talking and continue to stay levelheaded.”

Regardless, the Rams and Seahawks will have another chance to settle their differences at Lumen Field to close out the regular season on Sunday, Jan. 8.

