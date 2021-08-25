Official Terms From Rams-Patriots' Sony Michel Trade

Here are the official contract terms from the Rams' Sony Michel trade.

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off a trade this morning, acquiring running back Sony Michel from the New England Patriots in exchange for what was first reported as a package consisting of 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks.

However, we've been told the contract terms have been updated and the Rams will be sending a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick in exchange for Michel.

The Rams have encountered a surplus of injuries to their running back position and now with the addition of Michel, he'll help stabilize one of the team's weakest links.

While it may seem like a lot to trade in order to obtain a running back who's entering a contract year, the Rams have Super Bowl aspirations and adding a running back of Michel's caliber could be the missing piece that helps put them over the top.

Michel will join a running back group that features Darrell Henderson Jr. (who presently has a thumb issue), Xavier Jones and Jake Funk, while Cam Akers rehabs for the year from an Achilles injury.

The Rams will now set their sights on the final preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 28. Coach Sean McVay has sat his starters almost exclusively in preseason play, and this weekend will likely be no different than how the team has orchestrated things in the two games prior.

(photo courtesy LA Rams.)

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.