Rams vs. Cowboys: 3 to Watch in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to move back into the win column as they prepare to face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 9. in Week 5. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Though many of L.A.’s most notables are expected to garner some attention during this upcoming matchup, here are three players that might raise an eyebrow when the Rams take the field against the Cowboys.

Matthew Stafford

Though Stafford has guided the Rams to a 2-2 record thus far, his difficulties were seemingly magnified during Los Angeles’ 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He added six yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

In all fairness, Stafford’s stumbles were due largely in part to a strong Niners defense. San Francisco's defense confused the 34-year-old, sacking him seven times. While all may seem dismal at the moment, Stafford did have the Rams within one possession for much of the night. His poise, leadership and skill set all but ensure that he is capable of righting the ship with a solid group of offensive skills players surrounding him.

Unfortunately, the task at hand will be that much more difficult against a stout Dallas defense. The Cowboys preventive unit is currently yielding the third-fewest points game (15.5) and is second in the league in sacks (15). With a ferocious front seven, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, along with one of the NFL’s most effective ball-hawking cornerbacks in Trevon Diggs, Dallas will be looking to ensure that Stafford touchdown-to-interception ratio (4:6) becomes more lopsided in the wake of their Week 5 matchup.

Stafford must get off to a quick start on Sunday if the Rams hope to keep Dallas’ defense on its heels — a task which is much easier said than done.

Cam Akers

Despite a solid effort in the Rams Week 3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Akers took a bot of a step back in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers. In Monday’s 24-9 loss, he ran the ball eight times for 13 yards and failed to catch his only targeted pass.

While Akers remains Los Angeles’ top option at the position, fellow running back Darrell Henderson earned 14 additional yards on the ground, as well as earning three catches for 12 yards. While Akers has more upside as a rusher than Henderson, a Rams offense that's averaging just 17.5 PPG through four weeks is struggling to create significant positive gains.

Doing so won't be easy in Week 5 against a Cowboys defense that has limited each of its first four opponents to less than 20 points. However, a strong outing from Akers, as both a rusher and a situational pass catcher is essential for their success.

Jalen Ramsey

With Cowboys incumbent starting quarterback Dak Prescott officially ruled out for this matchup the Rams defense will be tasked with containing Cooper Rush. Despite his early success in 2022, the defending Super Bowl champions may be able to exploit his inexperience in ways that his previous opponents have fallen short of doing.

L.A.’s secondary has an ability to force turnovers in the passing game, thanks largely in part to Ramsey’s shutdown style. The 27-year-old has logged 18 total tackles, five passes defensed and one interception in 2022. While Ramsey’s expected primary duty was to cover Dallas’ top wideout CeeDee Lamb, his Week 5 job description may be changing a bit.

Lamb has been hampered by a groin injury for much of the week. Though he is likely to play, his mobility may be compromised. As a result, Ramsey may see more time on Cowboys’ receiver Michael Gallup. Either way, L.A.’s top corner must be up to the challenge of taking away Dallas’ most potent offensive weapon, whoever it may be on Sunday.

