Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

Fall wasn't too kind to coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams last year. But a small autumn cold became quickly revived and forgotten with a win in Super Bowl LVI.

LA went 0-3 in November last season, as losses to the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers put the Rams in tight playoff race at 7-4.

However, this season could have the Rams headed toward similarly poor results in the fall, and, as it stands, without any chance of another Super Bowl.

The Rams got October off on the wrong foot with a 24-9 loss to the Niners on Monday night. But McVay feel it's necessary to be conscious of last season's November shortcomings in order to avoid it again and 'create perspective' this time around. This starts with a matchup at home Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

"You always draw on previous experiences to create perspective," McVay said of remembering Nov. 2021. "That's absolutely something that we're mindful of and that I try to be mindful of, but if it's necessary and if it comes up kind of authentically, we'll do that."

McVay did admit that he won't go out of his way to put this at the front of his mind. After all, last season is last season.

"It's not something that's ever kind of premeditated or predetermined on my end," he said.

But the Rams are trending downward after some abysmal offensive showings four weeks into the season. The Dallas defense, which boasts star linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, has held all four of its opponents to under 20 points and could cause more trouble for a LA offensive line dealing with injuries and a lack of cohesiveness.

October then rolls on against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, a team the Rams will certainly be expecting to beat. But after that. it only gets tougher as fall continues.

The second matchup with the Niners closes out the month while a visit with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a home matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and a trip south to face a stingy New Orleans Saints defense dominate an underrated November slate.

But arguably the toughest game on the schedule is set for Nov. 27, as the Rams will hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs. By this point in the season, the Rams will have proved whether or not they're capable of fighting off last year's autumn demons on the path toward back-to-back rings.

Sunday's matchup with Dallas at SoFi Stadium is set for kickoff at 1:25 p.m. PT.

