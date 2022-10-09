WATCH: Cooper Kupp's Historic TD Catch Puts Rams On Top vs. Cowboys

As the 2021 triple crown winner, and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was already known as one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

But on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper did something even he had never done before, catching a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The catch not only put the Rams up 10-9 early in the second quarter but also put Kupp, who entered the game with 5,919 receiving yards in his career, over the 6,000-yard mark at 6,003 yards.

He is also now just nine yards behind Jack Snow (6,012 yards) for fifth all-time in Rams franchise history in receiving yards.

Kupp will have the opportunity to pass Snow for fifth and Elroy Hirsch for fourth all-time (6,299) this season.

After the catch, Kupp totaled three catches on five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for the Rams, the lead was short-lived, as the Cowboys responded with a 57-yard touchdown run from backup running back Tony Pollard on the very next drive, Putting Dallas up 16-10 midway through the second quarter.

