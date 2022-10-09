Skip to main content

WATCH: Cooper Kupp's Historic TD Catch Puts Rams On Top vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp just caught the longest touchdown pass of his career vs. the Dallas Cowboys

As the 2021 triple crown winner, and Super Bowl LVI MVP, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was already known as one of the most exciting players in the NFL.

But on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper did something even he had never done before, catching a career-long 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The catch not only put the Rams up 10-9 early in the second quarter but also put Kupp, who entered the game with 5,919 receiving yards in his career, over the 6,000-yard mark at 6,003 yards.

He is also now just nine yards behind Jack Snow (6,012 yards) for fifth all-time in Rams franchise history in receiving yards. 

Kupp will have the opportunity to pass Snow for fifth and Elroy Hirsch for fourth all-time (6,299) this season.

After the catch, Kupp totaled three catches on five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_14928955
Play

Pollard Answers Immediately, Rams Trail 16-10 in Second Quarter: Live In-Game Updates

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys meet for the 37th time ever at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

By Ram Digest Staff
staff odell donald rams
Play

Odell Beckham Jr. Sign Wish: 5 Teams Include Rams, Not Cowboys As Injured WR Plans Return

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a sure-fire lock to re-join the Los Angeles Rams?

By Mike Fisher
B2BE666B-FF9E-4BD9-B74B-EC036080B98B
Play

Rams vs. Cowboys: 3 to Watch in Week 5

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, Ram Digest highlights three players on whom Rams fans might want to keep watch.

By Mike D'Abate

Unfortunately for the Rams, the lead was short-lived, as the Cowboys responded with a 57-yard touchdown run from backup running back Tony Pollard on the very next drive, Putting Dallas up 16-10 midway through the second quarter.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

USATSI_14928955
News

Pollard Answers Immediately, Rams Trail 16-10 in Second Quarter: Live In-Game Updates

By Ram Digest Staff
staff odell donald rams
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Sign Wish: 5 Teams Include Rams, Not Cowboys As Injured WR Plans Return

By Mike Fisher
B2BE666B-FF9E-4BD9-B74B-EC036080B98B
News

Rams vs. Cowboys: 3 to Watch in Week 5

By Mike D'Abate
Fuller
News

Rams Injury Moves: 2 Starters to IR Ahead of Cowboys Game

By Daniel Flick
Bobby-Wagner-Rams-fan
News

'Bobby Wagner Saved Our Lives' by Tackling Streaking Fan, Says Rams Teammate

By Geoff Magliochetti
USATSI_19165999
News

Rams vs. Cowboys: Can't 'Stay Away' From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner

By Connor Zimmerlee
52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
News

Rams Drawing 'Perspective' From Last Season to Avoid Slump, Loss vs. Cowboys

By Zach Dimmitt
matthew stafford 21
News

Rams vs. Cowboys Week 5: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm