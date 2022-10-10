Skip to main content

Rams Coach Sean McVay: QB Matthew Stafford 'Needs More Help'

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has certainly had his fair share of mistakes this season. But after Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Sean McVay admitted blame falls elsewhere as well.

The Los Angeles Rams continued what looks to be a Super Bowl hangover on Sunday, as they dropped to 2-3 after a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home. 

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was responsible for all three of LA's turnovers against a ferocious Dallas defense. But coach Sean McVay isn't putting blame on Stafford, admitting that the offensive line and offense as a whole needs to do more to help the veteran signal-caller. 

“I think he’s doing everything he can,” McVay said. “I think he needs more help. I think guys got to play better around him. We’ve got to be able to help him be able to give himself a chance to sit on his back foot just passed even a hitch on some things."

Stafford finished 28 of 42 passing for 308 yards, with a touchdown, an interception, and two lost fumbles. On paper, he appears to be at fault for giving the Cowboys easier opportunities on offense, but Stafford was also sacked five times while just 38 rushing yards from LA's running game gave him little shot at finding room in the pocket as Dallas continued to pressure. 

Stafford is now tied for the league lead with seven interceptions. Much of the blame - which he has admittedly accepted in past weeks - falls on his shoulders as he's made some risky and dangerous throws this season. 

But he's also been sacked a league-high 21 times, as LA's reeling offensive line has done nothing to offer him any protection. 

Regardless of the losses and Sunday's events, McVay is looking forward and standing by Stafford all the way.

"But I love Matthew Stafford," McVay said. "I’ll ride with that guy to the end of time. He’s continuing to do everything in his power to try to help our team move the football, and score points, and we got to be able to help him out more.”

The Rams' next chance at righting their wrongs will come against a team who might be in even worse circumstances. The Carolina Panthers (1-4), who just fired coach Matt Rhule, will visit the Rams at SoFi on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.

