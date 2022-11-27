Rams in Double-Digit Hole vs. Chiefs After First Half

The Los Angeles Rams were big-time underdogs heading into their Sunday afternoon matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Not only would the Rams be without stars Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but wideout Allen Robinson, while offensive linemen Ty NSekhe and Brian Allen also missed the game with injuries.

And after one half of play, things seem to be going as most expected, with the Chiefs holding a commanding 13-3 lead heading into the locker room.

Without their stars in the game, the Rams' offense predictably struggled in half No. 1 amassing just 75 yards of total offense and five first downs. As a team, the Rams have passed for just three total yards.

Bryce Perkins, who mand his first NFL start on Sunday, has also been overwhelmed thus far, completing just 2 of 5 passes for 16 yards. Perkins also has 38 yards of the Rams' 72 rushing yards on seven carries.

On defense, Los Angeles did everything it could to keep itself in the game.

However, superstar Patrick Mahomes, as usual, proved to be just too much, completing 16 of 27 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs have totaled 276 yards of offense.

In fact, were it not for some big stops in the red zone, the score very well may already have been out of hand for the Rams.

As it stands, the Rams remain in striking distance of the heavily favored Chiefs.

The Rams will receive the ball to start the second half.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

