In what has undoubtedly been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams, they are set to hit the road against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in "America's Game of the Week."

While the Rams themselves are disappointed with what this season has become, FOX is likely just as annoyed as they only featured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their promo for the game this week.

Of course, it doesn't help the Rams that they are dealing with a slew of injuries, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They will continue to be without star receiver Cooper Kupp and with quarterback Matthew Stafford out, Bryce Perkins will be the starter against the Chiefs.

As for the Chiefs, they have not missed a beat this season despite shipping off Tyreek Hill in the offseason with Mahomes having yet another MVP-caliber season. However, the Chiefs will be without receiver Kadarius Toney and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Rams hit the road to take on the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

FIRST QUARTER: Rams 0, Chiefs 7

The Chiefs start with the ball and start their drive at their own 25.

They manage one first down but the Rams offense manages to manage a punt on the first drive of the game.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 4.

Nothing going for the Rams pinned back deep in their own territory as they will punt after a three and out, but they recover the fumbled punt return in Chiefs territory.

The Rams can't take advantage of the Chiefs turnover and will be forced to punt the ball away.

The Chiefs will start their drive at their own 10.

Mahomes finds Moore for a gain 18 yards and Kelce for a gain of 10 as the Chiefs are moving the ball with ease on this drive.

TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS: Mahomes finds Kelce for the 39-yard touchdown. Butker's extra point attempt is good to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter. The drive went 90 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:20 off the clock.

The Rams will start their drive at their own 25.

Perkins keeps it himself on 3rd and 5 and scrambles for a gain of 13 yards to move the chains, then finds Williams for a gain of 15 yards to move into Chiefs' territory.

SECOND QUARTER: Rams 0, Chiefs 7

