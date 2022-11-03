Skip to main content

QB Matthew Stafford: Rams Focused on 'Winning One Game At A Time'

Matthew Stafford discussed the Rams approach to the rest of the season and if they can turn things around.

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the team that won the Super Bowl just eight months ago, instead, they've gotten off to an extremely slow 3-4 start. 

The offense, ravaged with injuries along the offensive line, has struggled mightily. In their first seven games, they have only scored 20 points or more three times, which were their three wins. 

Meanwhile, they haven't looked so great defensively either. They are allowing opponents to score 22 points per game on 310.9 yards of total offense per game while giving up over 20 points in all four of their losses. 

Put together two struggling units that can't seem to put it together at the same time so far and you have a team that appears to be going through a Super Bowl hangover. 

With 10 games left in their season though, quarterback Matthew Stafford acknowledged that there's still plenty of football left at this point to turn things around.

“I think in this league, this year is kind of showing you that more than anything, is that each week is its own week," Stafford said. "It's not one of those things where you win one, you win them all. You’ve got to win them one at a time."

"We understand that it’s a long season, a bunch of football still left."

As for how that impacts the Rams' sense of urgency to turn things around, Stafford said there is some sense of urgency to right the ship. 

"Urgency is high to go out there and fix whatever we need to fix," Stafford said. "Go out there and execute at a higher level, but not too worried about the long term at the moment, just trying to figure out what we can do to win this week.”

The Rams have the talent to right the ship and it shouldn't come as a surprise if they start rattling off wins the rest of the season. Time is running out, though, and in an NFC that appears to be top heavy the Rams could very well find themselves on the outside looking in of the playoffs this year. 

