Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies 'Emotional' Retirement Rumors

The falling dominoes of his first Super Bowl ring along with a few serious injuries has left retirement as an unofficial possibility for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

There's been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season.

Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday's 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.



But Stafford cleared the air to none other than his wife, Kelly, during an appearance on her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford." Even after 14 years in the league, Stafford is apparently confident he's got more in the tank.

"A lot of people are asking this - which I already know the answer to - but retirement. Are you retiring?" Stafford's wife asked him.

"Oh no," Stafford responded quickly.

"Okay thank you," Kelly said. "I say it, but no one listens to me. So I feel like it coming out of your mouth - I think people are asking it cause I've been so emotional on this podcast."

Stafford has led the Rams to three of their four wins this season. In nine appearances, he's gone 206 for 303 passing for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added his first rushing score since 2016.

The Rams (4-10) will host the Denver Broncos (4-10) on Sunday for a Christmas Day meeting at SoFi Stadium.

