Rams Notebook: Baker Mayfield, Defense Struggles in 24-12 Packers Loss

Three key takeaways from the Rams' loss to the Packers on Monday night.

This Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was between two of the NFC's most disappointing teams.

Despite that, though, there were still interesting storylines to follow. From Baker Mayfield making his first start for the Rams to Aaron Rodgers looking to keep Green Bay's slim playoff hopes alive, this game had plenty to watch for.

So, it was only natural that instead, the Rams' offense struggled mightily to the tune of a 24-12 deficit entering the fourth quarter.

That deficit would remain as the Rams offense could not find its footing in a 24-12 loss, officially eliminating themselves from the playoffs.

Now, here are three key takeaways from the Rams' loss to the Packers.

Mayfield magic no more

In his Rams' debut against the Las Vegas Raiders, Baker Mayfield could seemingly do no wrong. He lit up the Raiders' defense despite having only joined the Rams two days prior, and ultimately led a 98-yard game-winning drive that earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Mayfield finished against the Packers completing only 12-of-21 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and interception each and looked nothing like he did against Las Vegas. Of course, bad games do happen, but if Mayfield wants to earn a job somewhere this off-season, games like this greatly hurt his chances of doing so.

Cam Akers impresses

There was not much to write home about for the Rams' offense, as they only managed 156 yards of total offense and couldn't really get much going. That being said, there was at least one positive offensive takeaway if you're the Rams, and that is the performance of running back Cam Akers.

Akers essentially was the Rams' offense against the Packers, as he recorded 100 yards of total offense. He received 12 carries for 65 yards and hauled in three receptions for 35 yards, leading the Rams in both rushing and receiving yards in the loss.

No complementary football

We've covered the Rams' offensive struggles, but we would be remiss if we didn't also discuss how poorly the defense played as well. The Rams allowed the Packers to record 345 yards of total offense, and simply rarely looked like they were capable of slowing down the Packers' offense.

No, the Rams' offense didn't do the defense any favors, as they only possessed the ball for 22:41 minutes compared to the Packers' 37:19 minutes. However, when the defense was on the field, the Rams could not get off of the field. Now eliminated from the playoffs, the Rams' defense has three games to find a sign of life.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

