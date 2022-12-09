Why Did Rams Pull John Wolford After One Drive vs. Raiders?

One of the most confusing moves of the Sean McVay era as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams came in Thursday's 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With star quarterback Matthew Stafford still out dealing with a neck injury, the Rams trotted out John Wolford for his third start. Wolford was questionable entering the contest as he was recovering from a neck injury he aggravated in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Despite being given the start, Wolford was pulled after the first drive in favor of the newly signed Baker Mayfield.

Wolford did not even throw a single pass. Instead, Wolford handed it off three times on an opening three-and-out for the Rams offense. But why? Was Wolford never healthy enough to play? Did McVay have a sudden change of mind?

Nope, it was the plan all along. "[Wolford] felt good, ..." McVay said post-game. "We wanted to get Baker in whether it was the second or the third series. ..." McVay added, "it wasn't anything John didn't do, it was really wanted to be able to get Baker an opportunity."

Mayfield took advantage of his opportunity, leading the Rams back from a 16-3 deficit. What makes it all the more impressive is the fact he played on just a few days' notices, something you wouldn't have thought after watching him lead the LA offense down the field on the game-winning drive.

