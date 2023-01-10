After six successful years as the coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay is faced with a decision: to return ... or retire.

McVay pondered the idea of walking away last year after the Rams won the Super Bowl but decided to stay. However, a difficult, injury-riddled season in which Los Angeles finished 5-12 seems to have taken a lot out of the 36-year-old.

Under contract through 2026, McVay has full job security - but with television broadcast corporations calling his name and selling him on a life with much less stress, the decision becomes all the more difficult.

The hardest part? McVay offered both short and long answers.

“The amount of people that are affected," McVay started, "and then just being able to identify the things that will give you that clarity and that peace while also continuing to acknowledge the things that need to be addressed as you're trying to become a better and more complete person.”

That's the "short" version - but there's a lot more to it. McVay, who got married in June, has expressed past interest in settling down and committing more time to his family. There's also the fear of being legitimately burnt out, even with his age.

Regardless of what he decides to do, McVay will still be around the sport of football; that's just who he is. However, he's not necessarily concerned about that as much as the need to live what he considers to be his best life.

"I think really the tough part about the decision is making sure that you're actually secure enough to acknowledge the people that you care about that you know to be unconditional," McVay said. "And then being able to look within yourself and say, ‘How can I be at my best?’ And not let some of the blessings that are so volatile that have come with this job not really affect your ability to make the right decisions for all parties involved moving forward and how can that be reflected in you being the best version of yourself?"

McVay added that he still loves coaching but has made some "self-inflicted" mistakes that have created more challenges in his time on the sidelines - and may walk away before he can make another.

Ever a competitor, McVay certainly could opt to stay ... leading to a "tough" decision that is poised to play out in the coming days.

