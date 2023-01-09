Rams QB Baker Mayfield Will Not 'Chase a Check' in Upcoming Free Agency

Baker Mayfield reflects on his time with the Los Angeles Rams, and what he is looking for in free agency.

The Los Angeles Rams are squarely focused on the offseason after their season-ending 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The overtime loss capped a disappointing season that saw the defending Super Bowl champions fall from grace, hitting rock bottom with a 5-12 record.

In the face of a season where injuries to top stars made the headlines, the signing of former Carolina Panthers' quarterback Baker Mayfield may go down as somewhat of a success.

Mayfield finished his time as a Ram with a 2-3 record as the starting quarterback, bringing excitement to a team that needed it in an otherwise let-down season. However, with his contract ending this offseason, he will focus on his pending free agency.

"It's got to be the best opportunity," Mayfield said to ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I'm not going to just go chase a check to go start and play."

It is not out of the question that Mayfield signs a long-term contract to keep him in Los Angeles. Mayfield stated that his time as a Ram helped him have fun playing football again after two previous bad experiences with the Cleveland Browns and the Panthers.

"After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it's going to be hard to try something else new," he said, "but obviously it's going to be a big-time decision."

The former No. 1 overall pick put himself in a position this offseason to have another chance at being a starting quarterback. The maturity and leadership ability has been questioned marks of Mayfield's past. Yet he showed a lot of both in his time with the Rams.

Mayfield signed with the Rams shortly after being waived by the Panthers and made his debut in Los Angeles a mere 48 hours later for a Thursday Night game. Not only did Mayfield play most of the snaps, but he also led the Rams to a come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mayfield showed both maturity and leadership in that win and continued to exhibit it, even when he and the team struggled.

