How Close Were the Rams to Trading Up for Logan Bruss?

McVay and Snead discussed trading up to select Bruss in the draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, as fans across the country react to their teams draft classes, hoping their picks are the ones that can alter a franchise.

For the Rams, though, they did not make a pick until pick No. 104 in the third round, which saw them select guard Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin. When Bruss was available at pick No. 104 it was clear that he was the guy the Rams wanted, as seen by the celebration by Rams coaches.

The Rams coveted Bruss so much that on day two of the draft they even considered trading up into the top 100 to take him if he fell.

A behind-the-scenes video of the Rams war room on draft day also showed coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead discussing the possibility of trading up to pick No. 99 from the Cleveland Browns.

“We gotta really ask ourselves, though, if we’re going to give up a sixth, is that not (worth it)?” McVay asked. “Oh, is a sixth-round pick worth a starting guard? Yes. The answer is yes,” Snead replied. “We need this lineman. We need a starter," McVay said.

While the Rams didn't ultimately trade with Cleveland up to pick No. 99, it was clear how highly they valued Bruss and just how much wanted him with their pick, as they view him as a potential starter down the road.

“This is going to work out exactly like we wanted to,” McVay said.

The confidence in Bruss from McVay is evident, as it is clear he believes he can eventually become a starting-caliber guard for the Rams. However, even if he isn't handed the starting job immediately, there is a very good chance he will be named the starting guard come week one this fall.

