WATCH: Rams Coaches Celebrate Logan Bruss Pick At NFL Draft House

The Rams coaching staff was very excited about their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Rams finally made their first pick of the 2022 NFL Drat, selecting offensive guard Logan Bruss out of Wisconsin with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round.

And for the Rams, it seemed especially exciting, with one of the members of the coaching staff, scout Brian Hill, going above and beyond in his celebration of the pick.

Bruss, who played four seasons at Wisconsin, was the highest-rated player on the Rams board at No. 104, prompting Hill to make good on his promise to jump in the pool if he was available.

Hill was also the lead scout on reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for the Rams.

Bruss played in 32 games with 25 starts for the Badgers, including 16 starts at right tackle and 6 at right guard.

He likely projects as a guard for the Rams.

You can view the full scouting report for Bruss from NFL Draft Bible below: Pros: The Wisconsin football program seemingly churns out offensive line prospects annually. The Badgers’ next big name is Logan Bruss, a versatile blocker with starting experience at guard and tackle. An impressive mover with excellent short-area quickness, the Wisconsin native should offer coaches nearly uninhibited usage in the run game. He can pull, climb and reach block. What’s more, he is very efficient engaging in space. He routinely reaches to hinge and seal at the second level. His movement skills make him an effective down blocker. His clean change of direction ability enables him to mirror both before and after contact. Further, Bruss has a flexible frame that helps him anchor. The Wisconsin standout also exhibits impressive leverage into engagement in terms of both his pad level and his hand placement. Although inaccurate in 2019, he was consistently shooting low and inside punches in 2020. Moreover, Bruss drives his legs into and through contact to manufacture power. Similarly, he supports his anchor with a wide base. In 2020, Bruss played with active feet that helped him keep his balance and mirror after missed blocks. At tackle, he maintained a hard inside shoulder and power stepped to negate inside counters. In pass protection, Bruss displays sound vision and gap discipline to handle stunts and delayed blitzers. He helps his teammates when necessary. Cons: Despite his promising movement skills and intelligence, the Wisconsin product is limited by an underwhelming power profile and certain technical shortcomings. Bruss lacks the grip strength to latch onto opponents and sustain blocks. What’s more, the Badgers’ star does not exhibit sufficient power behind his punches to displace first and second-level defenders. Likewise, Bruss’s concerning anchor allows the opposition to regularly walk through him. His relatively short arms only exacerbate this issue. Additionally, defenders control Bruss after landing hands to his frame. He is often stacked, bench pressed, push-pulled and shed. Moreover, the athletic lineman’s feet are choppy in his jump sets. He bites on body fakes and takes false steps. While engaged, Bruss clicks his heels which directly worsens his anchor. The talented guard does not consistently keep his feet active behind his punches; rather, he lunges into his blocks and ends up on the ground. Further, Bruss is often late to shoot his hands which results in wide and high placement while simultaneously surrendering his chest. Similarly, Bruss’s repeated failure to break down into engagement in space enables defenders to force whiffed blocks. At the next level, he should only be deployed in zone-scheme offenses. Bruss has missed some summer practices in 2021 with a left leg injury that is worth monitoring.

Summary: An intelligent and versatile lineman, Logan Bruss’s impressive movement skills and improving technique make him a promising prospect for zone-scheme offenses. That said, he exhibits a severely underwhelming power profile that will undoubtedly see NFL defenders work through him. If he can learn to properly compensate with technique and effort, Bruss may be viable in a gap scheme as well. He projects as an immediate backup with starting upside.

