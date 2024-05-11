Rams News: Los Angeles Rookie Reveals He Expected He'd Be Drafted Higher
The Los Angeles Rams made a somewhat surprising decision late in the 2024 NFL Draft.
L.A. was one of just three teams to select a kicker, a position that can often be sourced in the undrafted free agent market. Instead, the Rams burned a pick in the sixth round, No. 209 to be precise, on Stanford Cardinal place kicker Joshua Karty, a two-time All-American and two-time All-Pac-12 honoree.
According to Logan Campbell of WMFY News 2, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Karty actually was so confident about his game that he believed he'd be selected far sooner.
"I was kind of expecting to go a little bit higher in the draft," Karty said. "So it was definitely a relief, getting the call." "It's really cool because there's only 32 guys in the world who have a job at any given time," said Karty. "To be drafted as a kicker just by itself is an honor because it means that you're one of the two or three best in the country."
Veteran Brett Maher was Los Angeles' kicker for its 10-7 run in 2023. The 34-year-old Nebraska product is currently a free agent.
