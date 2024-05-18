Rams News: Los Angeles Holds Steady in ESPN's Post-Draft Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams, just as they did ahead of last month's 2024 NFL Draft, held firm at No. 14 in ESPN's latest power rankings, their first such list after the draft (the last list addressed how teams performed during the main stretch of free agency this offseason).
Sarah Barshop of ESPN explains how the team's clear prioritization of defense paid dividends in bolstering the Rams' secondary, however she notes that the departure of three-time L.A. Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald in free agency could prove injurious to the club overall on that end of the field.
"The Rams did a lot to improve their defensive front in the draft, but they still had Aaron Donald on their roster at the end of the 2023 season. Last season, Los Angeles had 10 interceptions -- tied for 23rd in the NFL," Barshop writes. "Improving the secondary was a focus during free agency and the draft, with the Rams signing cornerbacks Tre'Davious White and Darious Williams and safety Kamren Curl and selecting safety Kamren Kinchens in the fifth round."
Los Angeles is looking to take a leap this year. In 2023, the Rams returned following an injury-laden post-Super Bowl season circa 2022. They didn't make it out of the Wild Card Round, however. Given Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp's advanced ages (for football — not, say, for sportswriting on this fan site, since both are younger than some people writing this article, albeit not by much), every year has to be seen as "win-now" for this roster. They're certainly hoping to not be ranked No. 14 by the end of the season.
