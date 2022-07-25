Rams Coach Sean McVay, QB Matthew Stafford Ready to Turn Page

The Los Angeles Rams have endured a rollercoaster of the last five years, but it's one they wouldn't trade for anything.

In 2017, head coach Sean McVay accepted the challenge of rebuilding a team on a 12-year playoff drought and immediately succeeded, though the team fell in the wildcard round. The following season, Los Angeles carried its momentum to a 13-3 regular season and ultimate Super Bowl run before losing to the New England Patriots.

With the Rams' arrow pointing nowhere but up, they entered 2019 with sky-high expectations. While the team went 9-7, they missed the playoffs for the first time under McVay. Los Angeles improved by a game the following year and returned to the playoffs but lost in the divisional round.

Questions surrounding quarterback Jared Goff grew louder by the day, and the Rams simply couldn't continue putting the franchise in limbo. The team acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions before the Super Bowl, with Goff going the opposite way.

The rest is history, with the Rams winning the Super Bowl in Stafford's first season. After finally climbing to the top of the mountain, it could be easy to struggle to turn the page and focus on the 2022 season, but McVay is emphasizing doing just that.

“I think it's a big thing. I think guys also have an appreciation, whether it's you go back when we lose in the Super Bowl or you win, you don't just go right back to that position," McVay said. "There's so much work that's required to even just win a game, let alone get yourself in a position to be relevant, to play in the post-season.

"The guys that you're talking about, I think it's great. Because part of that onboarding process is the way guys are wired here to be able to respond the right way, to have an appreciation for the confidence that's earned, the right humility when things go well and the right resilience when we have to respond from adversity. So that's a huge part of what's been right about our place."

McVay has full confidence in his team's ability to re-focus, largely because the Rams have several players entering contract years or trying to reach the game after being unable to participate. As a result, motivation isn't expected to be an issue, per McVay.

"I'm really excited about watching a lot of those guys and I'm sure we're thinking about the same exact group," the Rams' 36-year-old coach said. "Whether it's the free agents or guys that have been instrumental parts of it that didn't get to play in that Super Bowl, like Tyler Higbee or you look at Rob Havenstein going into a contract year, Nick Scott. So, there's a lot of guys that I think this is positive motivation, and they’re able to compartmentalize and handle those things the right way.”

Stafford shares the same beliefs as his head coach, finding motivation in the process behind the results. After failing to record a playoff victory in his time in Detroit, Stafford understands that the Rams had to earn everything that came their way and fully intends on earning it again.

“I don't think (turning the page) is that difficult. You get out here and practice, we realize it's a different team, it's a different year," Stafford said. "Just because we did something last year doesn't mean anything's going to happen this year. We got to go out there and earn it. Those opportunities that we got to play in those games last year were earned.

"You ask yourself what kind of opportunities are you willing to earn? It comes with sacrifice and hard work and being a great teammate and all that kind of stuff. You ask yourself that before you step out onto the field. It motivates you and gets you ready to go. You understand that everything that we achieved as a team was earned last year, and we're going to go have to go out there and earn it again this year.”

The Rams return several key pieces from last year's Super Bowl team, including Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They also added impact veterans Allen Robinson (receiver) and Bobby Wagner (linebacker), among others.

Los Angeles was a city of champions a year ago, but the past is just that: old news. For McVay, Stafford, and the rest of the Rams, the focus is on 2022 and the sacrifices, hard work, and motivational factors that could ultimately lead to them defending their crown.