Rams OC Liam Coen: McVay's 'Ability to Communicate' Played A Role in NFL Return

It is no secret that Rams head coach Sean McVay is one of the most highly respected coaches in the NFL. Lauded for his play calling genius, and a proven winner, McVay is widely considered a top-five coach in the league.

For new Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who is returning to the Rams after spending a season serving as the offensive coordinator for the Kentucky Wildcats, McVay's winning ways were a draw to return to the NFL.

However, that was not the only reason that Coen felt comfortable returning to the NFL to work with McVay.

Oct 17, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports "(McVay) truly appreciates people with the way he communicates with his staff, with his players, with the chefs here, with the security," Cohen today. "He knows all these people, everybody’s names. He expects the building to be the same and I think that helped with being able to go back to college and communicate with guys differently" "The buy-in’s different. All the ways Sean communicates with people on a day-to-day basis, not just the staff or players, really makes you have a different respect for how to communicate with people in general.” Oct 24, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown in the second half against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Coen previously coached with the Rams as the assistant wide receivers coach from 2018-2019 as well as the assistant quarterbacks coach during the 2022 season. With his familiarity with both McVay and the Rams organization, it should be a seamless transition coming back. Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay

"I remember being a young coach in 2018, being here in this building and I had just gotten hired a few months prior and it was later on in an afternoon and Sean came by and just said, ‘Hey man, love what you’re doing," Cohen said. "Truly appreciate what you’re doing on a daily basis, man.’ And I’m like – you know, you just don’t hear that that often in this profession"

Not only will Coen offer a seamless transition as a new offensive coordinator, but he will also bring with him the ability to produce an explosive offense.

In 2021 under Coen Kentucky averaged 32 points and 420 yards of total offense per game, including 225.6 passing yards per game.

With his ability to scheme an explosive passing game at the college level, Coen will have a field day working to put together an offensive game plan with Stafford, Kupp, and the rest of the Rams offense.

Liam Coen Liam Coen Liam Coen

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.