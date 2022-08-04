When you think of the Los Angeles Rams defense, the first names that come to mind are Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and now Bobby Wagner.

That's understandable considering those are marquee players with a combined 21 pro bowls.

However, entering training camp and the 2022 season, there's another name that deserves recognition.

Nick Scott.

Scott burst onto the scene in last year's playoffs. He stepped up and played well when both starters, Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp, were knocked out late in the season. Luckily for the Rams, Scott put together an outstanding postseason in the secondary while snatching his first career playoff interception against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also laid a thunderous hit on Deebo Samuel in the NFC Championship Game to force an incompletion. The hit was an inspiring example of being able to lay a solid hit on a player without drawing a yellow flag.

In reality, Scott's experience in the playoffs last season proves what a player on the bottom of the depth chart can do with the proper hard-working mindset. He talked about the importance of improving daily and getting new players up to speed.

“Just taking it one day at a time," he said. "I mean, one thing that is great, and is no secret, is we've had a lot of guys return and we're still running the same defense. So, there is an advantage in that—guys with their comfort level and understanding of the intricacies of the defense—you can definitely see it. I think we're a lot further along on day one and two just from an understanding standpoint than we have been in the past two years, which is great. But like every team, we have new guys on the team and everything like that, so trying to get those guys acclimated and just continue to improve mentally and physically.”

With the emergence of Scott, who has become a player to watch this summer, the Rams have three legitimate safeties that can play. In fact, earlier this week at practice, he made a nice play over the middle, picking off Bryce Perkins.

